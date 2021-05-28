Kim Kardashian Says She Battled COVID-19 Before Taking Her Baby Bar Exam

Reality television star and business mogul Kim Kardashian in the May 27 episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians revealed that she and all of her four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West tested positive for COVID-19. The KUWTK star shared that she tested positive while she was preparing to give the second round of the baby bar exam and started experiencing some pretty intense COVID-19 symptoms.

Kim Kardashian had tested positive for COVID-19

In the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim admitted to the camera she is under a little bit of stress because her kids woke up and one of them had a runny nose. The SKIMS owner later in the course of the episode revealed that her five-year-old son Saint contracted the virus after someone from his school tested positive. The reality star also contracted the virus soon and she took over filming her family’s life for two weeks while they and their crew quarantined. The reality star shared that the unfortunate health situation came just as she was to start 12-hour study sessions with a tutor for her second try at the law exam. Kim had earlier shared that her first attempt at the baby bar did not go well and she would wait for the summer to give her second attempt. Kim further revealed that she made the most out of her quarantine time studying.

Kim Kardashian on her struggle with COVID-19 symptoms

As she struggled with the virus, she admitted to being barely able to get out of bed. In a Zoom call with attorney Sam Farkas, Kim shared that she has a 104-degree fever and is experiencing back pain, headaches, chest pains, fevers, upset children. However, even though Kim was struggling, she still decided to give the exam. While talking to the camera in the episode, an exhausted Kim said that she did give the baby bar and she is super proud that she could do it and it does not matter whether she passes or fails because she had COVID.

On May 28, Kim went on to Twitter to answer some questions about the previous KUWTK episodes. On being asked about how she feels she said that the entire experience was "Insane" and shared that now she and her kids are completely ok. Take a look at some of her responses below.

I really couldn’t study or concentrate 😢 Worst back pain of my life! https://t.co/FV7DRKMs7Q — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 28, 2021

It was so insane!!! https://t.co/xpu7gtgcr8 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 28, 2021

All 4 of my babies and I had Covid!!! At least we all had it together and everyone is ok! https://t.co/AiHw7gh7VJ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 28, 2021

No excuses!!! I took the bar with COVID!!! I almost passed out after hour 4, but I still did it! https://t.co/4yloVC9EDs — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 28, 2021

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

