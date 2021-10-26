Kim Kardashian Says She Has 'ways To Go' Before Passing Bar Exam, Affirms 'not Giving Up'

Kim Kardashian today is a billionaire with massive success as a reality show star, model and entrepreneur. Amid her enormous fame as a celebrity, she has serious aspersions to become a lawyer. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is studying law and has already appeared multiple times for the bar exam.

Though she has not met success yet, she has not given up on her plans to become a lawyer. She also revealed that she is inspired by her father, Robert Kardashian, who was a part of the legal team for athlete-actor OJ Simpson. Kim Kardashian also intends to set up a law firm to help people in the future.

Kim Kardashian opens up on her law aspirations

Kim Kardashian, in an interview with Wall Street Journal magazine, shared that she had 'a ways to go' on passing the bar exam. She shared that 'unfortunately', she had not passed the exam yet, but she was planning to take it soon.

Kim is studying law through a four-year apprenticeship programme, through which she can study law and appear for the exams without attending a law school. Kim Kardashian had appeared for the entrance exam, the 'baby bar', and in June had revealed that she had failed again, scoring almost the same as the 474 she scored in the first attempt.

The 41-year-old also shared in the interview that she planned to open a law firm, where she intended to hire the formerly incarcerated people and 'help people pro bono.'

She also shared the pursuing a law career was not a newfound thought for her. She revealed that she had in mind and would talk about it in college. However, the plan took a backseat as her career jumped by leaps and bounds in the world of showbiz.

Meanwhile, on the showbiz front, Kim Kardashian was in the news for various reasons over the past few weeks. Her appearance at ex-husband Kanye West's album event, where she appeared as a bride, and her support for the album became a talking point. Her Met Gala appearance, where she was fully covered in black from head to toe, was a subject of worldwide discussion. Among the other highlights for her was a hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

Image: AP