Kim Kardashian Says She Is Ready To Quit Reality TV In Order To Become A Full-time Lawyer

Kim Kardashian recently opened up on the possibility of her leaving reality TV for good. The television star admitted she would be “just as happy” living her life as an attorney as having the cameras on oneself 24/7 can be overwhelming at times. Speaking at the TIME100 Summit, Kim said, “There's a lot that's out there on TV but my friends know we really value our private time. I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time. The journey just really opened up my eyes so much. It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done.”

Kim Kardashian's journey to become a lawyer

Kim Kardashian began studying law in the years 2019 in honour of her late father Robert, a prominent lawyer, who practiced before his death in 2003. She gives him credit for instilling a work ethic in her, but she also admitted that her manager and mother, Kris Jenner, have taught her a lot. The founder of KKW Beauty passed the first-year law students’ examination (“baby bar”) in 2021 on her fourth try.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the Keeping Up With The Kardashianns' fame wrote, "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me." The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is committed to social justice and jail reform issues. She has even made many visits to the White House to support prisoners who are requesting mercy.

Kim Kardashian is the mother of Psalm, 3, North, 10, Saint, 7, and Chicago, 5. She shares them with her ex-husband Kanye West. Kim got married to Kanye, also known as Ye, in 2014 before getting a divorce in November 2022.