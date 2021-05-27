Kim Kardashian Says She Watches 'Bridgerton' When She Is Studying For Bar Exam; Here's Why

Kim Kardashian's love for Netflix's show Bridgerton is not hidden from the world. The social media star is a self-confessed huge fan of the show. She has also voiced her shock and surprise after it was revealed that Rege Jean Page won't make a comeback in the second season of the show. In her latest Instagram stories, she explained one of her reasons for watching the show and other rom-coms.

Kim Kardashian reveals why she loved Bridgerton

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to host an impromptu Ask Me Anything (AMA) session with her followers. She mentioned visiting a salon to get her nails done and had some time on her hands as well. She answered a few choice questions from her fans, which also included a question about her and Travis Barker's relationship. She clearly denied the rumours and cleared the air. Next, she answered a question about her Bar exam and her favourite show on Netflix.

One fan asked her how is she finding the Bar exam, to this she replied that they are extremely difficult and that she hasn't passed yet. She also went ahead to that she is not giving up and preparing to take the exam once again. In the next question, one fan asked her what her favourite series is. Kim had an "isn't it obvious" answer - Bridgerton. She also revealed a fun fact about the same. She said that when she is studying for the bar exam, she cannot watch any true crime shows that she loves because "it's too overwhelming". She instead watches shows like Bridgerton and romcoms.

A look at Kim Kardashian's latest news

Kim Kardashian recently launched a new set of designs in her SKIMS shapewear line. She has been in the news recently after a lawsuit was filed against her by the maintenance staff at Hidden Hills home. She is under fire for allegedly violating labour laws. She has clearly denied her involvement in the same. The maintenance staff have filed the lawsuit claiming that they were not paid for their overtime work, nor were given any breaks. The final verdict is yet to be announced on the same, but the socialite is under public scrutiny once again.

