Kim Kardashian Says She's Happy & Single Post Split From Pete Davidson: 'I Really Need...'

Kim Kardashian is seemingly enjoying being single and is reportedly not ready to date. The American media personality filed for divorce from her former husband Kanye West last year and then dated comedian Pete Davidson for nine months. As the couple called it quits last month, Kardashian recently opened up about her relationship status and revealed she is not willing to date anyone at the moment.

Kardashian recently appeared in an interview with Live With Kelly And Ryan and opened up about her relationship status. Talking about her love life, Kim Kardashian revealed she is not looking for anyone and mentioned she is happy staying single. Soon after her break up with Davidson, the SKIMS founder revealed that she is looking for someone from various fields, including a scientist and an attorney, but is not interested in dating someone from showbiz.

However, during the recent interview, she revealed several men from the above-mentioned fields reached out to her but she is not ready. The Kardashians star added she is currently focusing on herself and her children and is also willing to "finish school." She said, "I’m not looking for anything. I think I really just need to be by myself and focus and finish school and [focus on] my kids."

Why did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson met for the first time on Saturday Night Live. While Kim Kardashian made her SNL debut, she also participated in a skit which also featured Davidson. Soon after her debut, the couple was spotted going out on dinners several times. They also made a few red carpet appearances together, including at the grand Met Gala 2022. In August, the couple called it quits due to their busy schedules. While Kardashian is focusing on her work, Davidson will soon star in two movies.

