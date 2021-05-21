Kim Kardashian Sends Birthday Wishes To 'icon' Cher, Says, 'my Love For You Runs Deep'

American personality Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday, May 21, 2021, to share an adorable birthday post for American singer Cher who has turned a year older today. Kim went on to share a series of monochrome pictures that are truly unmissable. Along with the throwback pictures, the KUWTK star penned a heartfelt note for the birthday girl.

Kim Kardashian’s sweet birthday wish for Cher

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim Kardashian shares a set of unseen pictures from their photoshoot that is sure to leave fans gushing over it. In the first picture, the duo can be seen striking a pose as they sit on separate vintage bikes. Kim can be seen donning an all-black outfit and completed it with a black belt and a statement neckpiece. She also opted for a puffy hairdo, well-done brows and kohled eyes. Cher, on the other hand, also sported a black outfit along with a black jacket with metallic studs. She opted for a fringe hairdo, well-done brows and bold lips.

Along with this stunning post, Kim penned a sweet birthday wish for her. She wrote, “Happy birthday @cher”. She added, “My love for you runs so deep! Thanks for being the style icon and doing it for decades”. Take a look at Kim Kardashian's Instagram post below.

In another Instagram picture, the duo can be seen walking glamorously on the streets. Along with the outfits, Kim donned pointed heels, while Cher wore a pair of boots. In another post, the celebs can be seen getting on their bikes and strikes a confident look. Take a look at the stunning pictures of the duo that are unmissable.

Apart from the post, Kim Kardashian also took to social media to share a slew of beautiful photos from her son Psalm's recent birthday celebration. On May 9, this year, the toddler turned two. Kim has now revealed how the elite family celebrated the special occasion amidst the ongoing pandemic. This year, Psalm had a fireman-themed birthday party. He was dressed as a serviceman, and the entire lawn was inspired by vehicles and road signs. The theme was emphasised by the presence of an actual crane, where the couple also took photographs together. Along with the post, Kim wrote, “Psalm turned 2!” along with emojis that would match the theme party. Take a look.

Image: Kim Kardashian, Cher Instagram

