Kim Kardashian Sets The Internet Ablaze With Her Sultry Look, Fans Hail 'Queen Kardashian'

Being an internet sensation, Kim Kardashian really lives up to the title of beauty and fashion mogul. From her quirky yet sizzling pictures to her stylish chic looks, the beauty entrepreneur surely knows how to spice up the internet. Similarly, Kim recently set Instagram ablaze with her stunning pictures as she was seen promoting her brand’s “sophisticated” scents.

Kim, the "Queen Kardashian”

Collaborating with artist Jeff Leatham, Kim Kardashian shared a series of exquisite pictures while promoting a fragrance brand. Posing in her bold avatar, Kim donned a lavender dress, and as expected fans were blown away with her charming look. Within no time, the netizens started showering the post with loving messages. While one user referred to Kim as the “Queen Kardashian”, another fan called her a “boss lady”

Take a look:

In this series of pictures, Kim posed in different styles. Her sultry look and well-styled outfits made up for some jaw-dropping snaps. Also, accompanying her in one of the pictures was the collaborator Jeff Leatham who’s the creator behind these elegant-looking perfume bottles.

Kim seemed joyous as she announced the launch of the product. She captioned her post, “I’m so proud that we were able to make our vision come to life with this collaboration and I can’t wait for everyone to smell them!”

A dive into Kim Kardashian's Instagram

From being a beauty entrepreneur to a doting mother, Kim Kardashian is undoubtedly an inspiration for many. She has an eager fan following and her Instagram handle is proof. The 40-year-old star often makes headlines for her quirky and sizzling Instagram posts. Recently, Kim grabbed everyone's attention with her study-from-home setup. Dressed in a bikini by the pool, she was seen studying in style.

Also, a couple of days ago, Kim faced outrage from the netizens as she posted her pet reptile Speed’s pictures in a mini outfit. While some fans were loving the pictures, many others went on to criticize Kim for her decision to dress the reptile. And the post was filled with numerous negative comments.

Image Source: Kim Kardashian Instagram

