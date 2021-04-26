Kim Kardashian Shares A Pic Of Her Kids' 'garage'; Fans Call It A 'childhood Dream'

American personality Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday, April 25, 2021, to give fans a glimpse of her kids' luxurious 'garage'. The actor also penned a note in the caption section revealing details about the post. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section as they were left speechless on seeing Kim’s kids' garage.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim Kardashian shared a picture of her kids' luxurious 'garage'. In the picture, one can see the many luxurious cars, jeeps, bikes and many more parked in the garage. One can also notice the outfits on the corner of the picture. The actor also captioned the post “garage”. Take a look at Kim Kardashian's Instagram post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans were left speechless on seeing the garage along with the luxurious cars in it. Some of the users commented on how stunning the post is, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “OMFG my childhood dream”. Another user wrote, “when north has a better car collection than half adults”. Some also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Before this post, Kim Kardashian shared a picture of Chicago West, True Thompson and Stormi Webster which is too cute to miss. In the picture, they all can be seen striking some adorable post that have left fans gushing over the post. Along with the picture, Kim also wrote, “Triplets” in the caption section. Take a look at the post below.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian's children's custody

According to new divorce papers, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West agree that they should share custody of their four children and that neither of them needs spousal support. West's lawyers responded to Kardashian West's divorce filing seven weeks ago in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, beginning the process of ending their 6 1/2-year marriage. West's petition was nearly identical to Kardashian West's original petition, accepting that the marriage should end due to irreconcilable differences and that the two should share custody of their three children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, who will turn two next month.

Image Source: Kim Kardashian Instagram

