Kim Kardashian Shares A Throwback Picture Of Her 16-year-old Self; Take A Look

Kim Kardashian recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture. The picture was from the time she was 16 years old. She excelled in her look while basking in the sun. The picture left fans in awe who rushed to the comments section to express their admiration. Take a look at Kim Kardashian's Instagram's post below.

Kim Kardashian's teenage photos

In the picture, Kim can be seen in her teenage. She was seen outdoors, and simply opted for the no-makeup look. Her hair was tied into a half bun and she paired her look with a bangle in her hand. She looked towards the camera with a little smirk. In her caption, she wrote, “16 year old KK.”

A few days ago, Kim shared another throwback picture on her feed. This was yet another picture from her teenage. She wore a light blue top and a dark blue skirt. She added white hairclips and a white neckpiece to her look. Looks like a candid picture according to her pose. She captioned her post by writing, “1996! It’s the outfit from Judy’s, candy necklace and barrettes for me...” Take a look at the post below.

Earlier, she shared an old memory with elder sister Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney was seen in hair plaits whereas Kim was seen with her hair clipped from the front and let loose at the back. They looked at the camera with a smirk in black outfits. In her caption, she wrote, “It’s the brows for me...” Check out the post below.

Another throwback picture shared by Kim was with Kourtney and her father, Robert Kardashian. They posed towards the camera with all smiles. They wore outfits in the shades of blue. In her caption, she wrote, “Coolness.” Check it out.

Kim doesn’t miss any chance to slay. She also shared a picture from 2006 in which the model was seen posing with her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. They flaunted their body by wearing bikinis. They left their hair loose and paired their look with sunglasses. In the caption, Kim wrote, “Trifecta 2006.” Have a look at the post below.

