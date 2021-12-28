Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse Of Lavish Gifts That Kris Jenner Gave Her Kids

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner's Christmas was a lavish affair and the Kardashian family can't get over the Christmas hangover. Recently, Kim took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses of the expensive Christmas gifts that mother Kris Jenner bought for the Kardashian kids. Kardashian-Jenner's Christmas was a little different, as people do give gifts on Christmas, but their gifts were not only expensive but very unusual. Kim is very active on social media as she constantly keeps treating her fans with pictures from every occasion and now she shared glimpses of the Christmas presents.

What did Kris Jenner bring for the Kardashian kids?

Taking to her Instagram Kim shared glimpses of the colourful Moke golf carts that Kris Jenner bought for the Kardashian kids. She bought a golf cart for almost every one of the six children including Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian. The golf carts were in pink, yellow and orange colours. Kim Kardashian while sharing the story also expressed gratitude towards her mother Kris Jenner for the Christmas presents. She captioned the picture as "Oh my god! Look at our Christmas presents from my mom."

In the video, Kim also drew attention towards a truck that was customised for Kourtney and Travis, which was white and had a skull imprinted on the hood. Kim without a second thought instantly said that this must be customised for Kourtney and Travis. As far as Kim herself was concerned she was delighted to have the pink one. Lastly, She captioned the story as, "Thank you, mother."

Here take a look:

The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas festivities

The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas festivity saw the family getting together at Kris Jenner's home. It seems as if the family lived it up as they decked up putting their best self forward and thoroughly enjoying each and every moment.

On Christmas Eve, Kris Jenner and her family members created their own version of Jingle Bells, which highlighted her elder girl Kourtney Kardashian, playing the signal chimes with Travis Barker, playing the drums, who is a drummer in real life too. The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas festivity saw the family meeting up with their companions at Kris Jenner's home. It seems like the entire Kardashian family who often host gatherings and extravagant events had a good time during Christmas.

IMAGE:KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTA