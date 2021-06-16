Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpses From 'slumber Party' On North West's Birthday

Kim Kardashian's firstborn daughter North West celebrated her eighth birthday on Tuesday, June 15. As North turned a year older, mommy Kim showered her daughter with a lot of love and threw her and her friends a slumber party. The mother of four recently took to her Instagram stories to share inside pictures and videos of North West's birthday slumber party.

Kim Kardashian shares glimpses from kids' 'slumber party' on North West's birthday

The Skims founder first shared a video of a number of personalised lilac-coloured duffel bags with North and her friends' names printed on them. Each bag had the poop emoji printed on either side of the names and also had a poop emoji-shaped balloon attached to it. In the video, we can hear Kim saying, "Oh my gosh. this is so cute" while documenting the video and then adds on, "how funny that she (North) wanted a poop emoji theme."

The makeup mogul followed that video by sharing a picture of the girls posing in their slumber party outfits. In the picture, we can see that Kim Kardashian's daughter and all her friends are dressed identically according to the party's theme in brown onesies. North's cousin and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope was also a part of the party as the two girls share a very close bond with each other. The next picture was a candid one that shows North laughing and enjoying her time goofing around with her friends.

A sneak peek into Kim Kardashian's Instagram

Kim penned a loving tribute for her daughter's eighth birthday on her Instagram and shared some BTS pictures of herself and North from their Klein Jackie O-themed photoshoot. In the post, Kim called North the silliest, most stylish and the most creative person who has brought a lot of joy into their lives. She also shared that she picked out the BTS pictures from her shoot as the pictures remind her of the bond that she shares with her daughter.

A week ago on June 7, the KUWTK star had shared a stunning black and white family portrait. In the picture that featured Kim along with her four kids - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, the entire family was dressed in white and were sitting on the couch posing for the camera. She captioned the picture with, "baby love"

