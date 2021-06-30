Kim Kardashian Shares Major Throwback Pic With Kourtney Kardashian 'in Disguise'

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram on June 29 to post a childhood picture with Kourtney Kardashian. In the picture, the duo is seen dressed in funny costumes as they pose for the picture. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are seen donning pink and green dresses with big glasses and noses. They look unrecognisable in the picture.

Kim Kardashian posted the picture with the caption, "Baby Kim & Baby Kourtney in disguise". Fans in a huge number appreciated Kim for her photo. Khloe Kardashian wrote, "OMG the cutest". Interestingly, several fans have tagged Agent Girl on Kim Kardashian's Instagram post. This was done after Russian star Agent Girl released a video asking Kim to meet her and later posting a comment, "Kim, write me".

Kim Kardashian to make shapewear for team USA athletes

Kim took to Instagram on June 29 and shared a series of pictures while to make an announcement that her fashion label SKIMS has officially been invited to design shapewear and clothes for athletes of Team USA. She shared the pictures of basketball player A’ja Wilson, Paralympian track and field athlete Scout Bassett, soccer player Alex Morgan, and track and field gold medalist Dalilah Muhammad on Instagram. Kim Kardashian recalled her childhood memories of watching the Olympics on television and how she would hear stories from her ‘stepdad.’ She penned a lengthy note talking about the moment she received a call from the authorities. She confessed that every ‘moment she had spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle.’

“Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied. I traveled w my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics, and track meet of @caitlynjenner’s, and at every stop, I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir.”

Further, expressing her excitement, she wrote, “When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA 🇺🇸, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle. I am honored to announce that @skims is designing the official team USA undergarments, pajamas, and loungewear for the athletes this year in Tokyo, and the same pieces will be available in a capsule collection at SKIMS.COM. Thanks to the amazing Team USA athletes who took part.”

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

