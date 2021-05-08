Kim Kardashian Shares New Pics With Saint West, Fans Call Him 'mama's Boy'

Kim Kardashian recently took to Instagram to share photos of herself with Saint West. The mother-son duo were seen goofing around in their house. The five-year-old's love for his mom is evident from the pictures as fans get awestruck by them.

Kim K shares a new pic with Saint West, fans call him 'mama's boy'

Kim Kardashian has more than 215 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. Her latest post is with her second eldest kid Saint West. In the series of pictures, the first one has Kim K making a pout face while Saint is sitting on her lap in the beautiful background of their house which has trees, a swimming pool, and wooden equipment. The other Kim K's photos with Saint are from the indoors.

In the second image, the mother and son are staring at each other. In the next one, Saint is trying to bite his mom's face as he hugs her tightly while Kim is making a pout face. In the last pic, Kim Kardashian's son is lying over his mom as she hugs her. In Kim K's photos, she is wearing a grey top with charcoal sweatpants over comfy white sneakers. Saint donned cut-off sweat shorts and a beige jersey top. Take a look at the latest Kim K's Instagram post below.

Kim K's Instagram pictures with Saint West received appreciation from her followers. Many left red hearts and hearty eyes emoticons in the comment section. Some called him a 'mamas boy,' while others named the mother-son duo the cutest. The post has more than two million likes with 8k comments. Check out a few reactions to Kim's posts.

Sain West is the second eldest son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. He was born on December 5, 2015. The couple also has three kids; North West, Chicago West, and Psalm West. Kim and Kanye have filed for divorce with joint custody of their children and no spousal support.

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN INSTAGRAM

