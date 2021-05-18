Kim Kardashian Shares Picture Of Herself 'stranded On An Island'; Netizens React

Kim Kardashian has been taking out a lot of time for herself after her separation from Kanye West. She can be seen vacationing with friends and even alone and her social media is peppered with pictures where she can be seen enjoying herself. The reality television star and entrepreneur is also taking time to get herself a law degree and is often seen at exotic locations with her study material in hand. On May 17, 2021, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to post a couple of pictures of herself where she could be seen ‘stranded’ on what looks like an island.

Kim K's latest sees her stranded on an island

As per Kim Kardashian’s photos, she is once again at an exotic location but this time she seems to be completely isolated with no one to be seen for miles around her. She is wearing a bikini with a twist. While her bottoms are regular bikini bottoms her top is a fun sporty red and white number that is cropped and goes high up on her neck. Kim has chosen to forgo makeup in the pictures and has let her hair fall in loose waves. The background of her picture is made up of beautiful blue skies that almost match the shade of the water she is standing in.

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram followers had a lot of compliments to bestow on her. She was told that she looked gorgeous without makeup and some even went a step ahead and said that they preferred her without any make-up on. Her sister Khloe raised a question that many others were also asking. She said, “How is anyone this beautiful?!?”. People also commented saying that she was simply glowing and that her inner peace and happiness is shining through. Most people commented using the heart and fire emojis. The post received 3.1 million likes and over sixteen thousand comments in under a day and still counting.

A few days ago Kim Kardashian posted that they had finally found out who was behind the Norisblackbook account. She posted a picture with the creator of the account and revealed her feelings on it. She said, “We accused everyone of being this account and the sentiment was that everyone wishes they actually were! Meet Natalie AKA @norisblackbook who started that account for fun and is SPOT on with North’s personality! It’s all in fun and so happy we got to meet the super talented hysterical writer Natalie! Tonight’s episode of #KUWTK was so much fun trying to crack the code of finding out who is really Nori’s Black Book!”.

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.