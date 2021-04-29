Kim Kardashian Shares Picture Of North And True Cuddling, Khloe Calls Them ‘angel Babies’

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account on April 28, 2021, to share a picture of her daughter North and Khloe’s daughter True, cuddling with each other. Khloe as well as other fans have posted adorable comments under the picture of the sisters. Scroll along and take a look at the pictures and comments here.

Kim Kardashian shares picture of North and True cuddling

On April 28, 2021, the TV personality shared the adorable picture of the sisters in a squishy cuddle, when they were captured. The throwback picture was taken at the time when the two were toddlers. North was wearing a pink printed night-suit while True wore a white one.

Kim wrote with the picture, "These girls" and added fluttering heart emojis at the end. The picture has been liked by as many as 1.2 million people since it was shared on the social media platform. The comments are also flooded with love for the two kids by fans and followers who showered them with heart emojis. Khloe Kardashian also took to the comments and wrote, “Our Angel Babies” with a series of red heart emojis; take a look at the comments here.

Kim Kardashian on the work front

The media personality and beauty mogul is also the owner of three widely known businesses which are KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrances and her inner-wear and athleisure brand SKIMS. She recently launched a new series of perfumes in collaboration with Jeff Leatham, which have a unique shape of bottles that look like little vases. Kim took to her Instagram account on April 24, 2021, and announced the launch of the perfumes along with pictures from the shoot.

She wrote, “Jeff Leatham by @KKWFRAGRANCE is available now! I had so much fun creating these scents with @JeffLeatham. These three new fragrances are clean, soft and sophisticated scents packaged in the cutest designed bottles that can be repurposed as floral bud vases once finished. I’m so proud that we were able to make our vision come to life with this collaboration and I can’t wait for everyone to smell them!”.

