Kim Kardashian Shares Pictures Of Her 3 Youngest Kids In Matching Orange Outfits

Keeping Up With The Kardashian star Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pictures of her three youngest kids daughter Chicago (3) and sons Saint (5) and Psalm (22 months). But this time, the photoshoot saw the absence of their elder sister North. In the pictures, the trio is seen wearing matching orange outfits, where her sons wore white t-shirts with orange shorts, while her daughter wore an orange tank top with an orange mermaid tail skirt. All of them were wearing shoes custom made from Kim Kardashian's estranged husband Kanye West's footwear brand Yeezy.

While Saint dons a gleeful smile, Chicago is busy following her mum's footsteps posing as a model. The youngest of the bunch Psalm is making a straight face in all the pictures as he holds his toy truck dear to him. Kim Kardashian highlighted the absence of her daughter North and wrote, "3 out of 4". Check out the pictures and see what Kim's followers commented about her children.

The SKIMS founder's younger sister Kendall Jenner commented, "chi's little outfit." Kim Kardashian's close friend Jonathan Cheban wrote, "Three's company!," while Khloe Kardashian expressed, "I miss them". Check out reactions from fans and celebs here.

Kim Kardashian's Instagram is memorabilia of her kid's pictures, alongside her trend-worthy selfies and photoshoots that always make the headlines. Recently, the reality TV star shared photos of Chicago in a princess dress and youngest son Psalm in a casual outfit during a beach outing. The KKW Beauty founder penned a sweet little note about her motherhood writing, "You are my dream come true. I’m so happy to be your mommy". Check out the pictures here.

Kim Kardashian on supporting her kids amidst divorce proceedings from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian (40) shares her four children with rapper Kanye West (43), with whom she filed for divorce in February 2021. According to People, the divorce comes after Kim Kardashian became upset about Kanye West's failed run in 2020 to campaign for the position of President of the United States, coupled with his insensitive remarks on social media on the basis of politics.

In February, an insider source revealed to the publication that the couple now has a different vision of the world and how they want their children to be raised. They added that Kim will always support Kanye, his causes and encourage him to be with the kids, but her future with work and family life will strictly be on her terms. Kim and Kanye have used contrasting parenting methods according to the source, as Kanye West has been spending all his time with the kids, but Kim hasn't been visiting the kids despite Kanye's request. The source also added that Kim Kardashian allows Kanye to speak with the children, and can FaceTime the kids whenever he wants. While she is aware that Kanye loves his children, she only hopes that he is not going to damage them.

Promo Picture Source: Kim Kardashian Instagram

