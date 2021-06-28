Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Pics On Khloe Kardashian's Birthday; Calls Her 'magical Person'

Keeping Up With Kardashians' (KUWK) star Khloe Kardashian rang in her 37th birthday on Sunday, June 27, 2021. On the special occasion, the American socialite received several heartwarming wishes from her fans and her celebrity friends as well as her famous family members. Her older sister Kim Kardashian, who appointed Khloe as the godmother of her daughter North West, penned a special wish along with a bunch of throwback images that featured some of their rare childhood photos.

Kim Kardashian wishes for Khloe Kardashian's birthday

On the occasion of Khloe Kardashian's birthday, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to share a cluster of never-before-seen images of her with Khloe. In the first image, they were seen sunbathing on lounge chairs in bikinis while in the second picture, she shared a candid image of them from an interview. She also added images of them posing for a photoshoot on the beach in their signature Kardashian bikinis, and a photo of them from a party where Khloe was seen sipping a drink directly from the bottle. Kim added a childhood photo of them which featured Khloe in her toddler version and along with Kim, their oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian also featured in the image. She added a series of their childhood photos, some candid images, their photo with Kim's baby girl North, and many more.

Along with the pictures, Kim did not fail to write an elaborate endearing note for her sister in the caption. The Disaster Movie actor wrote in the caption, "OMG @khloekardashian Happy Birthday! You seriously are the most amazing magical person I know! You have the biggest heart and you take care of everyone around you!". She continued, "You are the best mom and friend to the small circle you keep! You are such a light in my life and everyone around you! I can’t even put into words how blessed I feel that you are my sister! No one I’d rather have by my side in this life time than you!!! I love you!".

Khloe Kardashian was overwhelmed by Kim's sweet wish. She took to the comment section and wrote, "Awwww thank you Keeks!!!!!!! Such a sweet message! Thank you! We are so blessed in every day I realize it more and more and more". She added, "I love you more than you'll ever know". Khloe also reshared Kim's story in which she had shared their photo from a dressing room and wished her "Happy Birthday".

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

