Kim Kardashian Shares Stunning Monochrome Pic With Her Kids As She Displays 'baby Love'

The reality star, entrepreneur and television personality Kim Kardashian recently took to her social media page to share a stunning black and white picture of herself posing with her kids. In the picture, the 40-year-old billionaire mother and all her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm are donning full white ensembles. While North, Saint and Chicago are looking straight at the camera, baby Psalm's face is not clearly visible as Kim is holding him up in her arms. She captioned the picture as "baby love".

Netizens are all hearts for Kim Kardashian's new post

The netizens were left in awe over Kim Kardashian's family picture and flooded her comment section with heart and starstruck emojis. Celeb Nicole Williams commented, "so much beauty" on her post. One user showered praises on Kim Kardashian's kids and wrote, "cutest babies." Take a look at some of the comments below.

A sneak peek into Kim Kardashian's Instagram

Kim Kardashian is an avid Instagram user and often posts pictures much to the delight of her fans and followers. The entrepreneur recently shared a series of pictures of herself dressed in a sleeveless camo romper with cutouts on the side which received a lot of love on the internet.

A few days ago, Kim shared a picture of her spending girl time with her daughters North and Chicago making sandcastles while also having a gala time at the beach.

Kim Kardashian's breakdown on KUWTK

In the new Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode which aired on Thursday, June 3, Kim Kardashian broke her silence on what actually led to her decision to divorce Kanye West. In a tearful conversation with her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kim revealed that she feels like a failure as this is her third marriage that fell apart. She further admitted to not being able to be the wife that Kanye deserves who can follow him around everywhere. She also cried about how Kanye is living at his ranch in Wyoming while she is in Los Angeles taking care of her four kids. She also added that she cannot simply leave her duties in LA and move to Wyoming as all her businesses are set up here.

