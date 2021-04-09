Kim Kardashian Shares Throwback Photo From 2006's Thanksgiving, Fans Call Her 'pretty'

Socialite and makeup mogul Kim Kardashian stays in touch with her fans and followers while posting glamorous pictures of herself on social media. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also often shares throwback pictures to give her fans a sneak peek into her earlier days. Recently, Kim took to her Instagram to share a throwback picture from the 2006 Thanksgiving celebrations.

Kim Kardashian’s throwback picture

In the photo shared by Kim Kardashian, she is raising her glass to toast the celebration. She is smiling widely for the camera. Her hair is styled in a ponytail with a few strands left loose. In the picture, she is sitting next to her friend Sarah Howard. In the caption of the post, Kim wrote, “Throwing it back to Thanksgiving 2006”.

As soon as the post was shared, Kim’s fans and followers rushed in to shower love on it. Many commented on is using red heart and fire emojis. Many have also called her ‘pretty’. See their reactions below:

A peek into Kim Kardashian's Instagram

Kim Kardashian often shares pictures of her children on social media. On March 8, she shared a series of pictures with her youngest daughter Chicago. In some of the pictures, Kim is carrying Chicago in her arms while in others she is seen playing with her. Kim is wearing a black bikini and her hair is left open and Chicago is also wearing a black swimsuit. Her hair is tied into little buns. The mother-daughter duo appears to be enjoying some quality time together as they play on the beach. Kim captioned this post by writing, “My twin forever!”. Kim’s fans and followers could not stop gushing over the adorable pictures. One of her fans called them ‘super cute’ while another called Chicago the ‘cutest baby on the planet’.

Kim Kardashian joins the ‘billionaire club’

The KKW Beauty owner recently joined the billionaire club as her net worth hit the $1 billion mark. Kim has amassed this wealth because of her makeup and clothing line. She sold 20 per cent of her beauty brand KKW to Coty last year. She also earns money because of the successful run of her reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She launched a line of loungewear during the pandemic that also contributed to her net worth.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image courtesy- @kimkardashian Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.