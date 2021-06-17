Kim Kardashian Shows Her Love For 'long Nails'; Kylie Jenner Says, 'About Time'

Kim Kardashian often shares glimpses from her daily life on social media. The television personality enjoys a massive following of over 229 million on Instagram. The reality TV star recently shared her love for long nails on her social media handle.

Kim Kardashian shows her love for long nails

Kim Kardashian recently shared a picture of her long nails on Instagram. The television personality has always had short nails, which have been visible in her other Instagram posts. However, Kim Kardashian's interest in the length of her nails has changed with time. In the caption of the photo that she shared, Kim wrote, "I like long nails now 🙈". Kim Kardashian wore a green coloured nail paint on her nails.

Kim Kardashian's latest post of her nails received over 1.2 million hits on Instagram. Several friends and fans also came forward to comment on the photo. Kim's youngest sister Kylie Jenner also commented on the post. She wrote, "About time" in the comment section. Olivia Pierson wrote, "Team long!!! 💅🏻" in her comment.

Kim Kardashian pens a heartfelt note for her firstborn

Kim Kardashian's firstborn North West turned eight years old on June 15, 2021. Kim shared a series of photos in which she was twinning with baby North on her birthday. She penned a heartfelt note for North in the caption and wrote how she is making books for her daughter. She wrote, "My 1st born baby North is 8 years old today! North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives!". She further wrote, "You are the silliest, most stylish, most creative person who knows exactly what they want in life! I’ve never met anyone like you!". While narrating the story behind the photos Kim posted, she wrote, "I picked these BTS to post of North and I from this Steven Klein Jackie O shoot bc it just reminded me of the bond North and I share and he always captures the emotion so well!".

