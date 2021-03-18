Kim Kardashian Shows Off New Dazzling Teeth Grills In Latest Insta Post

Kim Kardashian has added a new grill to her collection. The KUWTK star took to Instagram and shared picture of her brand-new grill for her bottom teeth. But this is not the first time that Kim Kardashian has showcased her love for teeth grills. Back in 2019, she posed for a picture of a different grill.

Kim Kardashian poses with new teeth grill

Kim Kardashian is one of the most prominent fashion influencers. Apart from showcasing her latest outfits, Kim Kardashian often shares pictures of new additions to her jewellery collection. Recently, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a picture of her new teeth grill. In the Instagram picture she posted a close-up picture of her mouth and showcased her new bottom teeth grill.

In the picture, Kim is pulling her bottom lip to showoff this new grill. Along with the picture, Kim wrote, “New opal birthstone grill alert”. Take a look at Kim Kardashian’s grill picture here.

Kim Kardashian’s grill was designed by none other than Gabby Elan. The jewellery designer took to Instagram and even shared a video of the same. Watch Kim Kardashian’s latest grill video shared by Gabby Elan here.

But this is not the first time that Kim Kardashian has shown off her grill collection. Back in 2019, she posted a picture of her new grill. This grill was full of diamonds for the bottom teeth while a cross was set on the upper teeth. This was one of Kim’s first jewellery picture since she was robbed in Paris. Kim Kardashian posted this picture while she was expecting her fourth child with her husband Kanye West. Since then, the couple has had four kids together and now Kim and Kanye have separated and have reportedly filed for divorce. Take a look at Kim Kardashian’s grill from 2019 here.

Back in 2016, Kim Kardashian posted another picture of grills. This time, Kim Kardashian’s grills were more subtle and smaller in size. The grill featured a thin line of diamonds aligned horizontally and a few diamonds placed vertically for the upper teeth. Kim Kardashian posted a picture of this grill just days before her Paris robbery.