Kim Kardashian Slams Kanye West For Anti-Semitic Comments; 'Hate Speech Is Never Ok'

Kim Kardashian recently denounced her former husband Kanye West for making hateful anti-Semitic remarks. Kim joined her other family members in slamming West who came under fire across the entertainment industry for his hateful comments. Taking to Twitter, Kim Kardashian said, “Hate speech is never OK or excusable.”

Further claiming to stand by the Jewish community, Kim said, “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

According to a PageSix report, besides Kim, her mother Kris Jenner, her sisters Kendall, Kylie, and Khloé Kardashian posted messages on social media criticising anti-Semitism. Furthermore, Kim's advocacy for the Jewish community comes in the midst of the growing criticism her ex-husband is receiving for his repeated anti-Semitic remarks.

Kanye West hate speech

These remarks emerged after Kanye West, also known as Ye, faced suspension from Twitter earlier this month after stating his intention to go "death con 3" on Jews. After being banned from Instagram for posting comments in which he implied that Jews control the media, he shared his hateful tweet.

In addition to this, the most recent action comes as more people have been urging businesses to cut connections with the West. The most recent critics include the CEO of Endeavor, Bob Gersh, and Jeremy Zimmer of UTA. Meanwhile, MRC said that it was cancelling its finished documentary, Ye, in response to the uproar, Deadline reported.

Furthermore, after rapper Kanye West boasted to Piers Morgan, "I can literally say anti-Semitic things and Adidas can't drop me," the public has been pressuring Adidas to sever its relationship with West, as per a report from PageSix. Adidas put its association with West "under review" when he unveiled "White Lives Matter" T-shirts earlier this month during Paris Fashion Week, but the brand has not yet made a statement on his outbursts.

Meanwhile, some of his followers have been using his bipolar condition as a reason for West's animosity, however, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel argued that mental illness is not a valid justification for hatred. Apart from this, John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Morgan Spector are just a few of the famous people who have denounced West for his anti-Semitism.

In February 2021, Kim filed a divorce from West. In March 2022, she was deemed to be legally single. Following their divorce, West has been accused of manipulating his ex-wife, despite the fact that they are still co-parenting their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

(Image: AP)