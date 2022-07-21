Kim Kardashian Spends Rs 46,000 At An Italian Eatery; Waiter Thanks Her For 'hefty' Tip

Popular socialite Kim Kardashian is believed to have spent a massive amount devouring salads, pizzas, fish dishes, and desserts at an Italian eatery during her recent trip to Australia. According to reports, Kim, who's visiting boyfriend Pete Davidson, dined at the famous outlet Piccolo Cucina in Cairns, Queensland, where she spent nearly $576 (around Rs 46,000).

The waiter working at the restaurant also claimed that Kim placed a 'sizeable' order and gave out a 'hefty' tip. The waiter Callum McKean posted a selfie on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Took Kim K’s order at work today. Thx [sic] for the hefty tip @kimkardashian.” He also shared a picture of the receipt containing Kim Kardashian's order.

Kim Kardashian spends Rs 46,000 at an Italian eatery

Callum shared a picture of the bill which showed that the reality TV star ordered salads, arancini, pizzas, and fish dishes before relishing chocolate cake and Nutella pizza. In the caption, Callum mentioned, "Just finished work and have copious amounts of Kimmy fans apparently. Here’s her bill," and further quipped, "Kimmy K diet starter pack x." Take a look.

According to Daily Mail Australia, sources close to Kardashian mentioned she wanted to keep her surprise visit under the wraps. In a conversation with Courier Mail, the restaurant's manager Jolene Aiello stated he was very excited to have been in close quarters with the star.

Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder was seen arriving at Queensland in her private jet to meet beau Pete Davidson, who's busy filming Wizards!. The duo is said to have spent four days together following which she returned to the US.

More on Kim and Pete's relationship

The Saturday Night Live alum and Kim have been going strong ever since they began dating last year. In a recent appearance on Kevin Hart's talk show Hart To Heart, Pete spoke about his wish to start a family and embrace fatherhood. Calling himself a 'family guy', Pete added, "(My) favourite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid."

He continued, "I’m just so excited for that chapter, so like that’s kinda just what I’m preparing for now. Just trying to be like, as good of a dude, and develop and get better so that when that happens it’s just easier."

(IMAGE: AP)