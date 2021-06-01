Kim Kardashian Sports Braid In Throwback Photos, Fans Say, 'bring Back The Blonde'

On Tuesday morning, Kim Kardashian travelled down memory lane and posted a couple of throwback photos of herself on Instagram. The 40-year-old billionaire mother reminisced about the time she sported blonde hair. Now, upon seeing the throwback photos, netizens believe that she should get the blonde back.

Kim Kardashian sports braids in throwback photos

In one photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star can be seen donning a body-hugging dress which is paired with shimmery shoes. Kim’s hair is neatly pulled back in a braid as she strikes a pose for the camera in a messy room filled with her merchandise. In another photo, the reality TV star has donned a casual top matched with body-hugging trousers and statement heels. Both the photos were clicked at the same spot but Kim Kardashian can be seen striking vivid poses for the pictures. Take a look at it here:

As soon as the photos surfaced online, fans of the reality TV star began dropping sweet comments on her post. While some asked her to ‘get back the blonde’, others called her ‘beautiful’. Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram post gained umpteen red heart and heart-eyed emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

The throwback photo comes just a day after the beauty mogul wished her makeup artist Ariel on the occasion of his birthday. She penned down a sweet note on Instagram that read “Happy Birthday @makeupbyariel What would I do without you making me look like a baby doll all the time LOL Thank you for always glamming me at all hours and forcing us to do mini photoshoots all the time! I love you and so grateful to have you in my life!” Check out the post here:

Last week, Kim enjoyed a fun beach time with her daughters North and Chicago. In the photos shared by Kim, was seen donning black beachwear while her daughter Chicago twinned with her. North stood out in the frame dressed in a green and black swimsuit. One of the pictures featured the trio playing with the sand while another saw North casually doing a split as she made a sandcastle for herself. Here’s taking a glance at their beach day:

(Image: Kim Kardashian's Instagram)

