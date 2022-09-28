Kim Kardashian Struggles To Walk In A Tight Outfit; Video Gets Viral Online

Kim Kardashian is among the noted TV personalities and internet sensations who is best known for her reality tv show KUWTK and The Kardashians. As Kim recently attended the Milan Fashion Week, her appearance at the event took the internet by storm as she hilariously struggled to walk in a tight dress. Watch the full video ahead and see how Kim Kardashian’s dress made her struggle to walk up the stairs at the Milan Fashion Week.

Kim Kardashian’s Milan Fashion Week arrival video goes viral

ANI recently took to its official Twitter handle and shared a video clip from Milan Fashion Week in which Kim Kardashian can be seen donning a silver shimmery bodycon outfit with her hair tied in a bun. The short clip further depicted how she struggled to walk up the stairs in her tight dress by jumping in high heels. The moment the video surfaced online, it created a massive buzz on the internet. Watch the video-

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian recently broke up with Pete Davidson and revealed she is not looking for anyone and mentioned she is happy staying single. Talking about her love life in an interview with Live With Kelly And Ryan, she mentioned that soon after her break up with Davidson, she was looking for someone from various fields, including a scientist and an attorney, but is not interested in dating someone from showbiz. She went on to reveal that she was currently focussing on herself and her kids.

Kim Kardashian and Petet Davidson met for the first time on SNL and sparked dating rumours as they were later spotted together on dinner dates. They even made heads turn with their multiple red carpet appearances. In August, the couple called it quits due to their busy schedules.

Image: Twitter/@ANI/AP