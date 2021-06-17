Kim Kardashian Stuns Fans As She Poses In Off-white Bodycon Dress; Check Out

Kim Kardashian's Instagram posts showcase many of her stylish outfits, very often. Recently, the SKIMS creator shared a few photos of herself decked in a bodycon dress on her social media handles and flaunted her figure. Wearing a long, ruched, off-white bodycon dress, the 40-year old Kardashian posed for the pictures.

Kim Kardashian stuns in an off-white dress

On June 17, 2021, Kim Kardashian shared four outfit photos of herself in the slightly-ruched ankle-length bodycon dress, with some emojis in the caption of her post. Paired with the attire were thick pieces of accessories, including a very broad brown bangle, some chunky rings on her fingers, and a metal, layered neckpiece. For footwear, the mother of four opted for tall, clear heels. While she kept her makeup look on the muted side, with brown tones of eyeshadow and lipstick, Kim left her long hair loose in soft waves.

Kim Kardashian's photos always receive endless praises from her fans. These photos of the celebrity were no different, where she struck different poses for the camera, be it while standing or sitting. People showered the KUTWK fame with countless fire and heart-eyes emojis in the comments sections of the post.

Kim Kardashian's liking for longer nails

Only a day ago, Kim Kardashian had posted about her size preference for nails, on her social media. “I like long nails now,” she wrote while sharing a photo of long, green, coffin-shaped nails, with a monkey emoji. Her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner supported it saying, “about time.” On the other hand, a friend wrote in the comments that she did not believe Kim, with some laughing emojis.

More about the KUWTK fame

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who had been married since 2014 and had 4 kids together, namely North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, have gone their separate ways for a while now. The finale of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians final season showcased some of their marital issues as Kim opened up about them after a fight between the two. Kanye West has been pursuing model Irina Shayk of late, while his estranged wife, Kim has expressed having no issues with it.

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.