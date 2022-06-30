Kim Kardashian Sued Over 'SKNN' Skincare Brand; Reality Star's Lawyer Denies Wrongdoing

Kim Kardashian has landed in legal trouble owing to her new skincare lines, SKKN and SKKN BY Kim. According to ET, the reality TV star has been accused of trademark infringement in a lawsuit filed by a Brooklyn-based cosmetics company called 'Beauty Concepts'. Owned by Cydnie Lunsford, Beauty Concepts have mentioned that they've been using the 'SKKN+' brand name since 2018.

The lawsuit states that Lunsford got in touch with Kardashian and Coty (the cosmetic firm working with Kim on her skincare line), who, despite the information, went ahead 'willfully and deliberately' in their plan to launch 'SKKN and SKKN BY KIM'. Kim's lawyer has reacted to the claims, stating that it's only directed to harm the star's reputation.

The lawsuit against Kim states that she and Coty, "did not cease and desist but, to the contrary, upon information and belief, willfully and deliberately chose to proceed with their plans to use the SKKN and SKKN BY KIM brand in total disregard of Beauty Concepts’ superior trademark rights."

Lunsford claims that Kim and her team have used the 'SKKN+ Marks' to offer high-end salon services to people as well as sell products in both physical and online stores. Similar names have led the public to conclude that the goods of Cydnie's brand originate from the reality star, as per the lawsuit.

Reacting to the lawsuit, Kim's legal aid Michael Rhodes mentioned that they're all set to present their side of the argument in court, adding that such claims 'arent going to work'. In s statement to E! News, he said, "That's not going to work and we look forward to presenting our case in court." The lawyer added that while they applaud Cydnie for being a small business owner and following her dreams, it doesn't give her the right to 'wrongfully claim that we've done something wrong'.

Rhodes also alleged that Beauty Concepts 'didn’t really engage' with them apart from demanding a 'lot of money.' He added that since Kim's team did nothing wrong, they stood their ground. Lunsford is suing Kardashian for an undisclosed amount in damages and has demanded a jury trial.