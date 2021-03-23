Kim Kardashian Supports Demi Lovato During Screening Of 'Dancing With The Devil'

Kim Kardashian recently went on her Instagram to support singer Demi Lovato. The singer who recently screened her documentary titled Dancing With the Devil in Beverly Hills was joined by the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star. In the video shared by Kim, it appeared that the duo was enjoying the movie from a balcony. As per Mirror, Demi and Kim were together in Beverly Hilton Hotel and after the screening, Demi went on stage to perform for the audience.

Kim Kardashian joins Demi Lovato for the screening

In the picture, Kim and Demi can be seen following the rules and were seen clicking a selfie with their mask. In one of the Instagram stories, Kim also added the caption 'Must See' while sharing the picture of the screen which had Demi Lovato's Dancing With The Devil poster. She also shared a video of Demi on stage and wrote 'My baby'. In the video, Demi can be seen singing her new single ahead of its release. She was also seen wearing a pink polka dot shirt which she paired with pants and high heels.

Demi Lovato's Dancing With The Devil

Demi Lovato's docuseries is based on her life and her struggles with drugs. The series will also show the singer's near-fatal heroin and fentanyl overdose in July 2018. The first episode of the docuseries is titled 'Losing Control' and will release on March 24 at midnight. It is available to watch on YouTube. The series will consist of four episodes.

Talking about the series with Ellen Degeneres on her show, Demi said that the world has been accepting of her as she has shared her story and has supported her throughout. She added that she feels that the time everybody is living in, there's no one that is perfect. She added that during such times people will not get role models by watching people make mistakes. She said that the audience will get role models who have overcome their mistakes and are open about them.

Referring to her docuseries, she explained how story will revolve around her deepest dark struggles because when it happened in her life, there were different angles to the story. She just wants to tell the world what exactly happened in July 2018 and let people know how she got out of that phase. Concluding she said that she can't wait to share the story with the world.

