Kim Kardashian Takes Dig At The 'constant' Vodka Presence In Her Mom Kris Jenner's Life

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Kim Kardashian penned an endearing and funny caption for her mom Kris Jenner. To celebrate the special day, the business mogul took the opportunity to take a dig at the "constant vodka" presence in her mother's life. Taking to her social media handles on Sunday, May 9, the SKIMS founder shared a photo of her in an elegant white dress whereas Kris Jenner was seen embracing her daughter while sitting on the couch arm in a black blazer dress.

Kim Kardashian's mother's day wish for Kris Jenner

Upon sharing the photo, the Keeping Up With Kardashian's star wished Kris Jenner for Mother's Day and expressed no one knew her the way her mother did and thanked her for several skills she acquired from her. She wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day Mom!!!! There is no one on this planet that knows me the way you or as long as you have! Thank you so much for giving us the best party planning skills, cooking skills and most importantly teaching us how to organize and run a house hold!". She revealed Kris Jenner woke them up everyday early morning through the intercom and wrote," Thank you for waking us up through the intercom every day at 6:55am even on the weekends to just be up for no reason! LOL".

Taking a dig at the constant vodka's presence in her mother's life, she wrote, "Seriously though you manage to raise 6 kids and make it look so easy. I now understand why vodka has been such a constant in your life. I respect it tho! LOL". She ended the note by saying "I love u mom!!! More than you will ever know!".

Kim Kardashian's dig on the constant presence of vodka in her mother's life left her fans and followers in splits. One wrote "perfectly said" with several laughing emoticons, and many users dropped laughing emojis in comments. Many also complimented the mother-daughter duo and one wrote "So beautiful. Love to you Kris and Kim, while the other wrote "Amazing moms x 2".

Kim Kardashian also celebrated all the moms in the Jenner-Kardashian family on mother's day. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a group picture of her family which consisted of Kriss Jenner, grandmother MJ, her sisters Khloe, Kylie, Kourtney, and the children of the family, her nieces Stormi, Penelope, and her and Kanye West's daughters North and Chicago. She captioned the story, "Happy Mother's Day".

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

