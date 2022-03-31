Kim Kardashian Talks About Divorce With Kanye West, Says She Has To 'fight For Respect'

The release of 'The Kardashians' is just around the corner and the elite family is not leaving any stone unturned to brace viewers for its premiere. In a key development regarding the same, Kim Kardashian, along with sisters Khloe, Kourtney and mom Kris Jenner, recently sat down for an intimate interaction with Good Morning America. During the interview, the SKIMS founder candidly spoke about her divorce from rapper Kanye West. While doing so, Kim also highlighted her struggle to keep her life private amid starring in a reality TV show.

'I have to fight for respect': Kim Kardashian

During the interaction, Kim Kardashian, when asked about her divorce experience with the Donda 2 rapper, stated that she wants certain things about her life to be 'private' even though she's featuring in a reality TV show that revolves around her family. According to her, she is constantly fighting for respect from other people.

"It's hard to live your life on a reality show and then say I want certain things to be private," Kim said before adding that she "absolutely" feels she had to fight for gaining respect from others.

This comes just days after Kim Kardashian took to social media to flaunt the new tattoo of her beau Pete Davidson. Fans of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star might be aware that Kim Kardashian passed California 'baby bar' exam last year in December. In a separate interaction with Vogue Hong Kong, the beauty mogul opened up about her dream of starting a 'successful' law firm. It appears that her beau, comedian Pete Davidson, is supportive of Kim Kardashian's career aspiration.

Although the KUWTK actor has only cleared the law entrance exam, the SNL star has already begun hailing Kim as a successful lawyer. He even expressed the same in a grand gesture by getting it tattooed on his body. He inked, 'My Girl Is A Lawyer' near his shoulder area. Take a look at the photo below:

Previously, Kim Kardashian told Vogue Hong Kong that it was her late father Robert Kardashian who inspired her towards becoming an attorney. According to her, she wants to advocate for those who have been 'wrongfully convicted'. To achieve the same, Kim added that she studied 'diligently' to pass her law entrance exam.

Image: AP