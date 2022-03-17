Kim Kardashian Talks About 'finding Happiness' With Pete Davidson; 'we Are So Cute'

After making her relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson Instagram official, Kim Kardashian spilt beans on embarking on this new chapter of her life on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The beauty mogul joked that things aren't official unless you post online about it, and further gushed over her cute pictures with Pete.

Kim also spoke about 'finding happiness' with Davidson and stated that she wants to 'hold on to that forever'. In another revelation, Kardashian stated that Davidson has many 'cute' tattoos related to her, and also mentioned which one is her favourite.

Kim Kardashian talks about 'finding happiness' with beau Pete Davidson

Kim, who has also been grabbing headlines due to ex-husband Kanye West's controversial statements, told Ellen, "I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, ‘Oh my God, we’re so cute!'” and further added why she refrains to post them. “But then I’m like, ‘Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse.'” Kim quipped.

Ellen further pointed out a stark difference in Kim, who seems more at ease now. Kardashian then talked about her new romance bringing about this change. She said, “I went for it. I was like, ‘You know what, I’m in my 40s, just go for it. Find your happiness," and continued, “I went for it and I took my time. I found it and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever."

When asked if Pete got Kim's name tattooed on his chest, she stated that he has 'a few tattoos', 'a few 'cute' ones. She also explained that the "KIM" dedication isn't a tattoo, but a branding.

For the uninitiated, Kim and Pete first sparked dating rumours in October last year. eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West. The duo was spotted spending quality time over the Halloween weekend after Kim made an appearance at Saturday Night Live in her hosting debut. The comedian and Kim also performed a sketch together, dressed as Jasmine and Alladin and shared a kiss.

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye, who've parted ways now, share four children together, namely- North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Image: AP