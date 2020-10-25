When Kim Kardashian Revealed The Incredible Reason She's Studying Law

Kim Kardashian recently posted on Instagram that she and her family were all social distancing and were staying away from each other. She said it was hard but they had to do this for their safety and everyone else’s. Kim also said that there was a lot of time to bond with the kids.

Also read: Kim Kardashian Donates $1 Million To Armenia Fund To Help Amidst Conflict With Azerbaijan

She credits motherhood – North, her eldest son, is six – for putting her on this surprising new path. She said that being a mom had opened up her heart, and it has changed her. She didn't know if this path would have happened for her before she was a mom. She will do what she can to help the stories of those people that she had met.

She says that it is for this reason that she is determined to finish law school so that she can help more people, and so that she doesn't always have to bring her attorneys to tell her the answer to each question. She wanted to be able to do it on her own. This puts her in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian, most famous for defending OJ Simpson at his 1995 murder trial. She explained that this year, she had taken over the bar, or a small version of the bar, the baby bar. She continued by saying that she has three more years of studying and then she will take up the real bar. She had completed the first year of law school.

Also read: Kim Kardashian West Has Proved To Be Such A “stage Mom” And Fans Can't Get Over It

Further, she said that she was more proud that she got to be that example for her kids, she loved that her kids asked her questions, and she tells them about the work that she's doing. She would be 42 or 43 and by the time she will finish law school and become a lawyer. She added that it took her a little bit longer to figure out the journey that she wanted and she was still running my beauty business, and Skims [shapewear brand].

She wants to show her kids that, whatever they want to do, they can do, and a big part of one’s life should be giving back. At one point, whether it’s after she became Mom or just through her evolution, life became a little bit less about her than it used to be. So, she loves showing them that they can be in business to help people, and that should be a big part of their lives.

Also read: Kim Kardashian To Launch New Makeup Line 'Opalescent Collection' On Her 40th Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.