Kim Kardashian Teases PAW Patrol Movie Role; Says 'my Kids Can Barely Believe It'

Kim Kardashian made a virtual cameo in Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards on Saturday, March 13 to promote PAW Patrol: The movie. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star teased an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming animated movie to the viewers. Along with Kim, Tyler Perry, Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin also joined the ceremony to preview the movie that they have lent their voice to.

As per a report by People Magazine, The 41-year-old business mogul said that she had a great time while working on the movie and shared that her kids could barely believe her when she said that she was a part of the animated movie. Tyler Perry added to Kim's statement by saying, "That's right, all of us were starstruck to work with the pups, Can you believe it? We're in a movie with the pups. Wait 'til my son sees me. I'm in the movie with the pups! Kim's in the movie with the pups! Yara's in the movie with the pups! So great, it's so great." Yara Shahidi ended the preview by saying that the movie is going to have a lot of fun, action and adventure.

A source told People that, Kim's character in PAW Patrol is a new character that was made specifically with Kim in mind for the film. Kim had shared two pictures on Twitter soon after the cast list for the movie was announced. In one tweet she called herself a cool mom and in another, she posted a selfie from the dubbing studio.

I’m officially cool mom now to my kids! Paw Patrol We’re On A Roll!!! ðŸ¶ ðŸ¦´ ðŸ¾ https://t.co/PpMW6jBx54 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 15, 2020

PAW Patrol is a Nick Jr. series that ran for 8 seasons from 2013. The movie will have its beloved characters including Marshall, Rubble, Rocky, and Skye will be making an appearance in the movie. Kim has an acting part in the movie along with other Hollywood actors Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel, Dax Shepard, Randall Park, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Iain Armitage and Will Brisbin.

Kim Kardashian's appearance comes a few comes after news broke out that the reality star is filing for divorce from Kanya West her husband of seven years. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are parents to four kids - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. News of the splitting started floating after the rapper went on a Twitter rant during his 2020 Presidential run stating that he wanted a divorce. He also publicly shared his suspicion that Kim cheated on him with rapper Meek Mill when she attended an event along with sharing intimate details about their relationship like how Kim considered an abortion when she was pregnant with North. Sources told the magazine that although Kim was very disappointed and upset with their decision of splitting up, she is determined to move on and focus on her career and kids. The source also added that Kim and Kanye had a difference in opinion and vision when it came to raising their kids but they have together worked very hard to raise their kids right.