Kim Kardashian 'throws It Back To 2006 Thanksgiving'; Fans Comment That She Hasn't Changed

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian took to her social media to share a special throwback picture with her friend Sarah Howard. The television star is known for her dramatic transformation and was recently pronounced as a billionaire by Forbes Magazine. Sharing a small memory of her past party days from the early 2000s, Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram post gave her fans the feeling of nostalgia.

Kim Kardashian's photo on Instagram

The actress shared a picture tagging friend and founder of Beauty Banter, Sarah Howard on her Instagram. In the picture, Kim and her friend Sarah can be seen smiling at the camera while holding a glass in her hand. Captioning the post writing 'throwing it back to thanksgiving', Kim shared a picture from the year 2006.

Netizens' reaction to Kim Kardashian's photo

Sarah Howard commented on Kim Kardashian's post writing that those were the good days. Many fans commented about how pretty Kim looked in the picture. One fan commented that she was living for the iconic smokey eye. Several fans commented under the post writing that Kim Kardashian then and now is not much different as Kim is still beautiful. The comment section under the post was flooded with compliments for the actress for her throwback picture.

Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram post

The actress took to her Instagram to share snippets from the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The actress shared her excitement in the story about meeting TikToker Addison Rae and celebrating MJ's 86th birthday. She thanked the guests who celebrated and wished her for the birthday. Kim Kardashian was on a roll by posting another throwback picture with her sister Kourtney Kardashian where the sisters appeared to be twinning.

Kim Kardashian also shared an adorable picture with her daughter where the duo can be seen twinning in their bathing suit on the beach. Kim captioned the post writing 'my forever twin'. Recently, Kim Kardashian was declared a billionaire after her KKW Beauty's brand value increased up to a billion dollars amidst the last season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Kim Kardashian's divorce with American rapper Kanye West.

