Kim Kardashian To Kylie Jenner: Here's How The Kardashian-Jenners Spent Their Valentine's

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known to enjoy everything lavishly. From their Christmas parties to their birthday get-togethers, all of their parties are grand. Amid the Pandemic and quarantine, the Kardashian and Jenners celebrated Valentine's day away from each other. Where Kylie Jenner hosted some of her friends on Valentine's day, amid rumours of her getting back with Travis Scott, Kendall Jenner confirmed her new relationship, while Kim Kardashian spent time alone.

Here's how Kardashians spent their Valentine's 2021

Kim Kardashian

Right before the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was announced, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced their divorce, after being married for 9 long years. Last Valentine, Kim Kardashian escaped for a quick trip, but this Valentine's, she spent time with her kids and family. Amid their divorce process, a source from People reported that she spent time with her family and kids and did not contact Kanye at all.

Kendall Jenner

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Kendall Jenner confirmed her relationship with NBA player Devin Book. Kendall Jenner and Devin were linked back in April 2020, when they took a road trip together and were also spotted spending most of their time together. On Valentine's Day, Kendall Jenner posted an adorable picture with Devin with a heart emoji at the side.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner spent Valentine's day with her daughter Stormi and Travis Scott. Kylie Jenner took it to Instagram to share that Stormi's parents took her to her favourite place on Valentine's Day. While Kylie and Travis are still trying to figure out their relationship status, the couple has been reuniting for their daughter Stormi.

Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian's ex-husband Scott Disick also spent his Valentine's with 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin. The couple went official on Valentine's Day with their social media stories. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian has moved on with musician Travis Barker.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian is in an on-again-off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson. The couple also shares a daughter named True Thompson. The couple separated back when Khloe was pregnant with True, but they seem to have rekindled their love and are working on their differences. On Valentine's day, Tristan Thompson surprised Khloe Kardashian with a sweet surprise. This also confirmed that they have started dating again.

