Kim Kardashian Turns Tourist On Her Trip To Rome, Fans Call Her 'queen'

Kim Kardashian has jetted off to Rome for a quick vacation. She also met her close friends, makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hairstylist Chris Appleton on the trip. Kim took to her Instagram handle to give her fans a sneak peek into her getaway. She shared a slew of pictures on the picture-sharing platform that she got clicked at popular tourist spots in Rome.

Kim Kardashian's photos from Italy, Rome

In the pictures shared by Kim, she is seen striking various poses near the Colosseum, the oval amphitheatre that is situated in the centre of Rome. Kim is wearing a white full-sleeved top and a pair of blue high-waisted shorts. She has left her hair open and is also sporting a pair of black sunglasses. She shared the pictures with the popular phrase, “When in Rome…”

As soon as Kim Kardashian's photos were shared, her fans and followers rushed in to shower love on them. Many have commented using the fire and red heart emojis. One of her fans also called her ‘queen’ while another described the pictures as ‘awesome’. See their reactions and comments below.

A look into Kim K's Instagram

The 40-year-old entrepreneur took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures with her sister Khloe Kardashian on her birthday. Along with the pictures, Kim also penned a sweet note for Khloe wherein she called her the ‘most amazing magical person’ she ever knows. She wrote, “You have the biggest heart and you take care of everyone around you! You are the best mom and friend to the small circle you keep! You are such a light in my life and everyone around you! I can’t even put into words how blessed I feel that you are my sister! No one I’d rather have by my side in this life time than you!!! I love you!” Khloe commented on the post and wrote, “Awwww thank you Keeks!!!!!! Such a sweet sweet message! Thank you! We are so blessed in every day I realize it more and more and more 🤍✨ I love you more than you’ll ever know.”

Recently, Kim beamed with pride as her sister Kendal Jenner donned the entrepreneur’s hat and launched a tequila brand that goes by the name 818. She shared a picture of her, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall posing with the drink. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Always proud of my sissy @kendalljenner for creating 818.”

Image: KIM K'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.