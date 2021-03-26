Kim Kardashian Uploads 'photo Dump' Of Her Vacation With Sister Kylie And Kourtney; View

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday to share a string of images one of which featured her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her half-sister, Kylie Jenner. The famous Keeping Up With The Kardashains stars were seen soaking in the sun outdoors. Each of them wore matching bikini sets and were seen relaxing on the sand. Kim added a couple of her pictures swimming in a pool, a mirror selfie in a chic outfit, and a picture of the beach. The photos also featured Kim's daughter North West who was holding a fowl on the farm.

While Kim captioned the picture "First Photo Dump", her fans could not get enough of her pictures. They wrote "please more photo dumps", and many wrote compliments like "You're all so perfect", "Beautiful", "queen" in the comments. Keeping Up With The Kardashain's star and Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian wrote: "I miss my old house" with pleading emoticons.

A sneak peek of Kim Kardashian's photos on Instagram

In one of the recent Kim Kardashian's Instagram posts, she added pictures of her chilling on a hammock at a tropical location. Kim sported a tiny black bikini and she was seen soaking in the sun as she lounged on the hammock. The hammock was placed amidst the crystal blue water and in the second picture, Kim was also seen cooling off in the gentle waves. Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comment "Wow!! My queen!! My icon! My sister" and WAGS star Olivia Pierson wrote "Vibe!!!" with fire emoticon.

In her recent photoshoot, Kim took a chic print and turned it into her own fashion statement. In Kim Kardashian's Instagram post three days ago, she was seen wearing a thin strap camouflage printed mini dress that hit the thigh along with a V-neckline. She sported a pair of slouchy thigh-high boots with narrow heels and pointed fronts. The entrepreneur kept her makeup muted and yet contoured to perfection with her long tresses and nude coloured nails. Complimenting her camouflaged avatar Khole Kardashian wrote "Yasss camp, Sargent Kim!".

Promo Image Source: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

