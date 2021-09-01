Kim Kardashian Wants '250 Million Kisses', Announces Another Milestone With THIS Pic

Kim Kardashian celebrated a milestone with an adorable photo of her daughter Chicago, sister Khloe Kardashian's daughter True and half-sister Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi. The reality TV star reached a milestone as she reached 250 million followers on Instagram. Kim Kardashian is one of the most influential celebrities of her generation. Time magazine included Kardashian on their list of 2015's 100 most influential people. She was reported to be the highest-paid reality television personality of 2015 and as per reports, her current net worth stands at 120 crores USD.

Kim Kardashian asks for 250 million kisses

Kim Kardashian shared adorable photos of her daughter Chicago, with cousins, True and Stormi hugging as she announced that she had reached 250 million followers on the social media site Instagram. The KUWTK star wrote that if only she could get 250 million kisses from her babies her life would be complete. Kim wrote, "250 Million followers on IG. I love you guys!. I wanted to post this pic because if I could get 250 million kisses from our babies my life would be complete." With a following of 250 million on Instagram, Kim Kardashian is one of the top ten celebs to have the most number of followers as per Marie Claire. Her sister's Khloe Kardashian, Kendal Jenner and Kylie Jenner also take up spots in the list.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West reenact their wedding vows at Donda's listening party

Kanye West's album Donda was released after the album's third listening party that took place in Chicago. Kim made a grand entry at the event, where she dressed up as a bride in n Balenciaga Haute Couture and the duo re-enacted their vows. Fans were left confused at the couple, who share four kids, had earlier in 2021 officially filed for divorce. West was also rumoured to be linked with model Irian Shyank post his separation from Kardashian. The reality TV star had also attended the other two listening events of the album along with her kids. A source close to People said that Kim did not want her kids to stay away from their father and that the two were trying really hard to co-parent their kids after their divorce.

(Image Credits: AP)