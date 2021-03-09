Kim Kardashian West Talks About Being Body-shamed During First Pregnancy

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account on March 5, 2021, to share the trauma that she went through her first and second pregnancy and how tabloids body-shamed her. The mother of four wrote long notes in her Instagram stories, sharing the conditions that she suffered from which led to her gaining weight and were near-fatal. Read along to have a look at the stories that Kim shared.

Kim Kardashian on being body-shamed by media

Kim Kardashian gave birth to her eldest daughter North; seven and a half years earlier and recently shared the woes that she went through when she was pregnant with her. The television star took to her Instagram story on Friday, to upload a series of long paragraphs where she shared that she suffered from Preeclampsia that led to her gaining weight. She also shared that she gained close to 60lbs of weight and cried for weeks as she was compared to the societal image of pregnant women.

Kim also shared that she was compared to a whale and couldn’t leave the house. She wrote in the first story, “When I was pregnant with North I was suffering from preeclampsia, which made me swell uncontrollably. I gained 60 lbs and delivered almost 6 weeks early and I cried every single day over what was happening to my body mainly from the pressures of being constantly compared to what society considered a healthy pregnant person should look like - as well as being compared to Shamu the Whale by the media. Looking at all of the photos of myself online and in magazines made me so insecure and I had this fear of wondering if I would ever get my pre-baby body back. I was shamed on a weekly basis with cover stories that made my insecurities so painful I couldn't leave the house for months after. It really broke me”.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur gave birth to North and then her five-year-old son Saint, after which she chose to have her younger kids through surrogacy as she suffered from massive complications while her second delivery. She also shared, that she feels lucky to have used those feelings as motivations. Kim wrote, “Luckily I was able to take these frustrating, embarrassing feelings and channel it into motivation to get me where I am today, but to say this didn't take a toll on me mentally would be a lie. I'm sharing this just to say I really hope everyone involved in the business of shaming and bullying someone to the point of breaking them down might reconsider and instead try to show some understanding and compassion."

