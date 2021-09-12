Kim Kardashian West Turns Head As She Steps Out In All-leather Outfit Ahead Of Met Gala

Ahead of Met Gala 2021, Kim Kardashian West turned heads with her outfit as she arrived in New York City. The reality tv star donned a head-to-toe leather outfit and made a bold statement with it. She uploaded a picture of her unique fit on her Instagram account, with a black SUV in the background. The Met Gala theme for this year will be In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Kim Kardashian West dressed in leather from head to toe

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star left her fans in awe as she donned a leather outfit when she landed in New York City ahead of Met Gala 2021. Known for often making a statement with her looks, she did so yet again with her head to toe leather look. Kardashian wore a black trench coat with a pair of matching pants. Kardashian accompanied the outfit with leather gloves and stiletto boots. She topped it all off with a rather unique face mask that blocked her whole face.

Here’s picture of Kim Kardashian West in all-leather outfit

Kim Kardashian West tagged Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia and she captioned the image with an emoticon of a knife. Kardashian posted a collection of pictures of herself in the outfit. This is not the first time the internet sensation has donned an outfit similar to this. Kim recently shared a similar look as she headed to her ex, Kanye West's event for the second listening of Donda. The event took place in Atlanta, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Kim wore an all-black outfit with high heeled boots. She uploaded a picture of herself with tight pants coupled with a long sleeve top. The interesting aspect of her outfit was the face mask she wore over her head, which had cutouts for her eyes and mouth. She tagged the high fashion brand in her post. One of the pictures that feature in her slideshow was of Kanye West, who also wore a similar outfit. He also had a bulletproof vest on, which featured the name of his album, Donda. The duo’s children, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm were also colour-coordinated with their parents.

Kim Kardashian West’s all-black outfit

(Image: Kim Kardashian-Instagram)