Kim Kardashian West Wishes To Re-watch 'Bridgerton', Reveals Next Show In Her List

Kim Kardashian West had once revealed that she was a superfan of the popular American period drama series Bridgerton. Recently, she shared evidence of the same through social media. Her latest post also revealed the name of the show she was planning to watch next.

Kim Kardashian’s craziness for Bridgerton

Kim Kardashian recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a screenshot of one of her chats with Tracy Romulus in which they can be seen talking about something “totally normal”. In the post, it was depicted that Kim Kardashian first texted asking whether she was crazy as she felt like starting Bridgerton again before she began watching another show, Hand Maids. She then gets a reply stating that she was not crazy to watch the show again as her Chief Marketing Officer, Tracy, had already watched it six times. Tracy then texted that two of their friends, Simon and Phil, had watched it four times and it was totally normal.

Kim's birthday wishes for sister Kourtney

Kim Kardashian also wished one of her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, on her birthday through her Instagram by adding a bunch of cherished memories of them together. In Kim Kardashian's photos, she added some of the most beautiful moments of them and even gave a sneak peek at their childhood memories spent together. In the caption, she addressed her as an “Armenian queen” and wished her a happy birthday. She also stated that she was the person on this planet whom she has known for the longest time and mentioned that she would try any beauty treatment with her. She then stated that there was no one like her and added that she always knew what she wanted in this life. Kim further added that her sister would never conform to what others' ideals were and stated that this is what she admired about her so much. Further praising her sister, she mentioned she has always stuck up for what was right and has become the best therapist a girl could ask for. She then concluded by saying that she loved her to the end of time and beyond and wished her the best birthday she deserved.

