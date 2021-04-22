Kim Kardashian Will "proudly Wear Bridgeton-inspired Title" Bestowed By Lady Whistledown

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently found out about her family's relation to the hit series Bridgerton, when Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington on the show, tweeted that the Kardashians were a "massive inspiration" for the Featheringtons. The duo interacted back and forth with each other about the show. In their latest interaction, Kim replied to Nicola Coughlan's tweet saying that she would gladly accept the title bestowed upon her.

Kim Kardashian says she will proudly wear THIS title

It all started when, actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington on the show, tweeted that the Kardashians were an inspiration to the Featherinton's. Kim quickly replied to the tweet and wrote that she was freaking out and also asked if she could come to fitting. Nicola replied to the tweet and wrote that Kim could of course join them and also revealed that the person who made Kim's corset for the Met Gala also made Nicola's corset for the show. She wrote "Omg yes, of course, we would love to have you! Also, did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know". Take a look at the thread below.

WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!! https://t.co/KVnCi6UZRT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2021

Omg yesss of course we would love to have you! Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 20, 2021

Kim replied to the tweet and asked if that made her an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton. To which the Bridgeton actress replied and gave her the title of "Duchess Kardashian of Calabasas". The actress wrote, "Why of course, Duchess Kardashian of Calabasas! Lady Whistledown is happy to declare you the season’s true incomparable". Kim replied to the tweet sayings she would proudly wear the title.

I will wear this title proudly and not let you down Lady Whistledown! ðŸ’Ž https://t.co/urD8TZql6k — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 21, 2021

Bridgeton is a romantic drama series based on Julia Quinn's best-selling novel named Duke and I. The Bridgerton cast includes Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page in the lead roles. The creator of the show Chris Van Dusen revealed on Twitter that the series had additionally been renewed for a third and fourth season which are also based on Julia Quinn's novel from the same series.

Source: Kim Kardashian's Instagram