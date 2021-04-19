Kim Kardashian Wishes Her 'Armenian Queen' Sister Kourtney On Her Birthday, See Pics

On Kourtney Kardashian's birthday on April 18, Kim Kardashian shared photos with her elder sister. She called her an "Armenian Queen" while sharing a series of pictures that also included some childhood photos. Take a look at the post shared by Kim Kardashian below. In the caption, Kim wrote, "I love you too the end of time and beyond! Have the best birthday, you deserve it all."

Kim Kardashian wishes her sister Kourtney on her birthday

Kim said in her caption that Kourtney is the person whom she has known the longest and also the only person who will try any beauty treatment with Kim. Kim added that there is no one like her. She wrote, "You always know what you want in this life and will never conform to what others ideals are and I admire that so much!" She also mentioned that Kourtney will always stick to what is right and is the best therapist a girl could ask for.

In the first picture, Kim and Kourtney took a selfie while they were getting their skin treatments. The post also included a few childhood pictures of the sisters. In one of the pictures, the two are seen posing amidst mountains in their black bodycon gowns with silver jewellery. Another one is a beach photo where Kim wore a brown bikini and Kourtney flaunted her black bikini.

Reactions to Kim Kardashian's photos with Kourtney

As soon as Kim shared her memories with her sister, her fans wrote all things nice about the two. Several celebrities wished Kourtney on her birthday and called her the Armenian Queen. Fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at some of the comments on Kim Kardashian's photos.

A sneak peek into Kim Kardashian's Instagram

Recently, Kim shared a picture with all her sisters, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall on her Instagram. All 5 of them are dressed in stunning outfits. Kim wrote that they are her "4 EVA EVA". Kim also shared a picture of her children Psalm, Chicago, Saint and North. She wrote, "Tucked in tight, it’s my heart where you’ll stay. Tomorrow I’ll love you even more than today." Take a look at some of Kim Kardashian's family pictures here.

