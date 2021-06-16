Kim Kardashian Wishes Her 'first Born Baby' North West On Her 8th Birthday With BTS Pics

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram on June 15 to pen down a heartfelt birthday wish for her 'firstborn baby' North West. On the occasion of North West's birthday, Kim Kardashian posted a series of pictures from the BTS of Steven Klein Jackie O shoot with North. In the first picture, Kim Kardashian is seen holding her daughter as they are captured candidly. The duo is seen twinning in blue dresses.

In some pictures, Kim Kardashian's daughter is seen holding a tablet as she shows her mother something on it. There are pictures of North spending time with her mother in twinning outfits. Kim Kardashian also penned a heartfelt note as North turns 8. She wrote, "My 1st born baby North is 8 years old today! North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives!"

She further addressed her and said she is the silliest, most stylish, and creative who knows exactly what she wants in her life. Kim said that she has never met anyone like her. She also informed that she selected these pictures from the BTS of her shoot as it reminded her of the bond she shares with her daughter.

Fans in a huge number sent in birthday wishes to North West on Kim Kardashian's picture. Emily Rajatowski, Simon Huck, Sara Howard, Tracy Romulus, Olivia Pearson, and several others wished North on her birthday. Fans also flooded the comment section of Kim Kardashian's Instagram post with heart emoticons.

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian wishes North West

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram to share pictures with North West where the duo is spotted enjoying some time together. She posted the pictures with a cute birthday wish as she wrote, "Happy Birthday to my Northie girl, thank you for being the best friend cousin to my Penelope." She also posted a series of pictures of North and Penelope on her Instagram story to wish North. Khloe Kardashian also wished North with a series of pictures. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Northie baby. I can't believe you are 8".

