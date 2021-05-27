Kim Kardashian Wishes 'Lord' Scott Disick On His Birthday; Says 'Our Memories Are Endless'

Scott Disick is celebrating his 38th birthday on May 26 and has been receiving a wave of birthday wishes from fans on social media. Reality TV star and model Kim Kardashian has joined them in wishing Scott on the special occasion. She shared an old picture with Scott which also features other members of the Kardashian family. Kim penned a long and heartfelt message for him in her tweet, reminiscing about their old memories and celebrations in the past. The tweet soon received warm reactions and birthday wishes from netizens.

Kim Kardashian sends her birthday wishes for Scott Disick

Scott had previously dated Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and the two were involved with each other for many years. Having known him for a long time, Kim has penned a warm message for Scott in her birthday wish, calling him “Lord”. She said that it was “crazy to think” that they have spent several occasions of birthdays in each other’s company. She recalled the memories of Las Vegas and Calabasas and said that she was “grateful” to have a “brother” like him for always keeping it real for her, while celebrating their milestones together.

Happy Birthday Lord! crazy to think we’ve spent so many birthdays together. From Vegas to Calabasas our memories are endless & I’m so grateful that I have a brother like you to always keep it real with me no matter what and celebrate our milestones together!Love u @ScottDisick pic.twitter.com/PZgtCKIp75 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2021

Kim ended her message by saying “Love you”. The old picture shared by her shows her holding a ‘peace sign’ beside Scott, Kourtney as well as their mother Kris. While many called this photo “cute”, others penned their own notes to wish Scott. One netizen even called Kim the “Queen of peace sign”. Kourtney Kardashian had started dating Scott back in 2005, before ending their relationship in 2015. The former couple also have three children together, two sons – Mason and Reign, and one daughter - Penelope.

Happy Birthday Scott!!! — ps (@KColrehsretep88) May 27, 2021

Happy birthday Lord Disick — La Gwen (@GwenevivaS) May 27, 2021

Love you and Scott together ❤️ you should do like a spin off show together 🔥😍 — TPR (@25PlasticHearts) May 27, 2021

Happy Birthday Scott, I think your great.

Same Birthday as my late dad.

Mama Kris, you are looking absolutely fabulous. Love you guys. — Janet Rees (@Janet92733794) May 27, 2021

Kim is the queen of Peace out sign😂✌️ — 𝓪𝓵𝓮𝔁𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓻𝓪🎠 (@kyliesslove) May 27, 2021

Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, parted ways with her husband Kanye West a few months ago. While the two have not officially divorced each other yet, they are going through their separation period. The couple gave birth to four children in their 7 years of marriage. Neither Kim nor Kanye have opened up about their split amid high speculations on this matter. Kim is currently starring in the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.