Kim Kardashian Wishes Mom Kris On Mother's Day: 'I Love U More Than You Will Ever Know'

American personality Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on May 9 to share a sweet picture with her mother, Kris to celebrate Mother’s Day 2021. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a heartfelt note for her mother. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim shared a stunning picture of her along with her mother that is unmissable. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting on the edge of a couch, while Kris Jenner is standing beside her and giving her a hug. The duo is all smiles for the camera. Kim can be seen donning a white dress with a plunging neckline. She opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows, and minimal makeup. Kris, on the other hand, opted for a black suit dress and opted for a middle side parting hairdo, and natural makeup.

Along with the picture, she wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day Mom”. She added, “There is no one on this planet that knows me the way you or as long as you have! Thank you so much for giving us the best party planning skills, cooking skills and most importantly teaching us how to organize and run a household”. She concluded, “I love u, mom!!! More than you will ever know! @krisjenner”. Take a look at the post below:

As soon as Kim shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with happy and sweet messages. Some of them wished the duo on the occasion of Mother’s Day, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “So beautiful. Love to you, Kim and Kris”. Another user wrote, “This picture is lit”. Take a look at a few more comments below:

Kim Kardashian also shared photos of herself with Saint West on Instagram. The mother-son duo was spotted having fun in their home. In the series of pictures, the first one shows Kim making a pout face while Saint is sitting on her lap. One can also spot their beautiful house in the background which has trees, a swimming pool, and wooden equipment. Take a look:

Image Source: Kim Kardashian Instagram

