Kim Kardashian's Appearances In Kanye West's Songs; See Full List

Kanye West is one of the highly acclaimed rappers in the world. His music has elements of hip-hop, electro, industrial, baroque pop, gospel, and many more. He is one of the highly recognized pop culture figures and has won several accolades for his performances and contribution to the music industry. His wife, Kim Kardashian has also been featured in many of his music videos. With all that said now, here are some of Kanye West's songs featuring his wife and beauty mogul, Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West's songs featuring Kim Kardashian

Bound 2

Bound 2 is the final song from Kanye West's sixth studio album, Yeezus. The song was produced by Che Pope and Kanye West, and the music video has a run time of 3:49. The song featuring Kim Kardashian was critically acclaimed and it is one of the highlights of the whole album. Check out the song that bagged the 12th position on US Billboard Hot 100.

ALSO READ | Kanye West Officially A Billionaire Now, Shares His Excitement On Social Media

I Wish You Would/Cold

Kanye West definitely knows how to keep his fans entertained and the kinds of songs that the rapper produces are quite the proof. The video released by Kanye West, which is a joint track with popular musical artist DJ Khaled and Rick Ross, Kanye West has Kim Kardashian making a special appearance. Check out the video that features Kanye West, Ross, and Khaled bouncing around a structure that appears to be tube-like in black and white with very little traces of colours.

ALSO READ | Kanye West Splurges A Massive $2,25,000 To Buy His Childhood Home In Chicago?

Closed on Sunday

Kanye West brought his entire family together for this music video. The Closed on Sunday music video features special appearances of his wife, Kim Kardashian, their kids, even his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, and sister-in-law Kourtney Kardashian. The soundtrack is the fourth single from the album, Jesus Is King and the song has Kanye West saluting God.

ALSO READ | Kanye West Calls Himself 'functioning Alcoholic', Recalls How He Drank Vodka For Breakfast

ALSO READ | Kanye West's Daddy Duties, Gigi Hadid Spends Time With Zayn: Hollywood Recap Of The Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.