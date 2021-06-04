Kim Kardashian's Breakdown On KUWTK; Madonna's Father Turns 90: Hollywood Recap Of The Day

Several events took place on June 2 in Hollywood. From Kim Kardashian breaking down on Keeping Up With The Kardashians about her marriage to Madonna's father's 90th birthday celebration, many events made headlines on June 4, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim breaks down in front of her sisters and said that this is the third marriage that has crumbled down. She sobs bitterly and also says that she feels like a failure. The Kardashians had come to spend one last vacation together before the show ends. They visited Lake Tahoe.

Madonna's father turns 90

Singer Madonna took to her Instagram to share a video of her visiting her father on Ciccone Vineyard & Winery in Michigan as he turned 90. In the video, Madonna was seen having a lot of fun with her six children. Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, “My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian Immigrant in the US and living thru many traumas but always working hard for everything he had—He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one’s way in life.............Again I thank you. It was so special to spend your 90th birthday with you and my children in your vineyard.”

Evanna Lynch reveals she had a crush on everyone on Harry Potter’s sets

In a recent interview with US Weekly, Evanna Lynch revealed that all her crushes were one-sided on the sets of Harry Potter. She went on to add that since she had joined the cast of this cult-classic franchise in its fifth instalment, she felt she had missed out on the ‘drama’. She further added that she had stories of all the ‘fun’ the cast had in its last film.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ teaser released

The upcoming DC movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ teaser was dropped on June 4, 2021. The short teaser gives the fans a glimpse of Zachary Levi's new suit. Shazam also cracks a joke making his fans laugh with his classic humour.

America’s next top model Lio Tipton comes out as queer

Lio Tipton took to her Instagram to announce that her pronouns will now be them/them. They have come out as a queer and non-binary person. She further wrote, “I hope to give as much love and support back to those who continue to show love and support for the Pride community at large. Lio.”

