Kim Kardashian's Ex The Game Opens Up About His Relationship With Her; 'damn Near In Love'

Kim Kardashian recently dominated the headlines after she parted ways with Pete Davidson. The popular Hollywood couple ended their relationship after a whirlwind romance of nine months.

Now, days after the breakup, Kim's ex-boyfriend The Game opened up about their relationship. During an appearance on The Debut Live hosted by Carl Lamarre, the Grammy winner, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, revealed details about how he and Kardashian spent time together. He said, "From there we start dating a little bit, but I would always hook my Xbox up. She had that good internet."

'I was damn near love with Kim': ex The Game

Opening up about her feelings, he said that he was 100 percent sure that he was "damn near in love" with Kim, adding that he was 'hurt' after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star moved on and started dating NFL player Reggie Bush without taking much time. As per US Weekly, speaking about the same, he said, "I didn’t peak out the door to see where he was going, so he could’ve been going anywhere. But then they ended up together, so yeah, I was a little hurt after that."

The Game further revealed that there was never any animosity between any of them at any time. He further added,

"I really like Kim. I really care about her. I think she's a really great mom and a really great person. None of this is to deteriorate who she is,' he explained. 'I love what she does with prison reform. That's my homeboy’s [Kanye West] wife. I see Pete [Davidson] gone and hopefully they get back [together]."

Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson part ways

As per a report by Page Six, a source close to the pair revealed that the 41-year-old American socialite was struggling to maintain a long-distance relationship with the comedian who is currently busy filming his upcoming movie Wizards in Australia.

Spilling beans on the same, the source stated:

"Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 - they are just in very different places at the moment. Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment's notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn't that easy. She needs to focus on the kids."