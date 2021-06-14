Kim Kardashian's Ode To KUWTK To Ned Beatty's Demise: Hollywood Recap Of The Day

Several events took place in Hollywood today. From Kim Kardashian’s ode to Keeping Up With The Kardashians to actor Ned Beatty’s demise, many events made headlines on June 14, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest Hollywood news of the day

Kim Kardashian’s ode to KUWTK

A wrap-up video shared by one of the crew members of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on their social media. Kim K said in the video that the crew has been with the family through every situation. She also said that she is grateful for the last 15 years they have spent together. The video was shared with the caption, “Krew Wrap Video. The final episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians aired last night. Bring a 10-14 year journey for some of us to an end. During these years, friendships and bonds were built and eventually these relationships transitioned into becoming a family.”

Actor Ned Beatty's death

TMZ’s Brendon Geoffrion took to his Twitter to inform that veteran actor Ned Beatty has passed away. He wrote, “A family member tells me ... Ned passed away in his sleep Sunday while surrounded by his family. No other details surrounding the exact circumstances of his death were available -- however, I'm told his passing is NOT COVID-related.” Ned was popularly known for his roles in Superman, Charlie Wilson's War and Network.

A family member tells me ... Ned passed away in his sleep Sunday while surrounded by his family. No other details surrounding the exact circumstances of his death were available -- however, I'm told his passing is NOT COVID-related. — Brendon Geoffrion (@tv_brendon) June 13, 2021

David Archuleta reveals he is a part of the LGBTQIA+ community

David Archuleta took to his Instagram to announce that he is a part of the LGBTQIA+ community. In the lengthy Instagram post, he revealed that people should be more compassionate and understanding to the members of this community. He further wrote that there should be more awareness about the people who find themselves in his situation and let them know that they are not alone.

Singer Sheryl Crow reveals she was molested by Michael Jackson’s late manager

In a recent interview with The Independent, Sheryl Crow revealed that she was molested by Michael Jackson’s late manager Frank DiLeo. She said that DiLeo made sexual advances towards her when she was working as a backup singer for Jackson. She also referred to this phase as a ‘crash course’ she learnt before entering the industry.

Beyonce’s birthday wish for her twins

The Grammy-award-winning singer shared a birthday wish for her twins Rumi And Sir on her website. Against a black background, in a simple white font, it was written, “What's better than 1 gift... 2… Happy birthday Rumi & Sir”. It was her twins’ fourth birthday.

Image: KIM KARDASHIAN’S INSTAGRAM AND AP NEWS

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.